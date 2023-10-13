Radio presenter Brian Lambert who features popular music from the 50s to the 80s on Wednesdays was filling in for Gary Grant who covers the 60s on Saturday mornings. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Radio presenter Brian Lambert who features popular music from the 50s to the 80s on Wednesdays was filling in for Gary Grant who covers the 60s on Saturday mornings. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A steady flow of visitors kept Radio Dannevirke members busy at its open day last weekend.

The station is on the air 24/7 with 10 presenters providing 2-3 hours of their favourite songs in a regular slot each week and the New Zealand-wide computer network known as George filling the remainder of the hours in the week with easy listening music.

Brian Lambert presents music from the 50s to the 80s, although his preference is for the 60s which in his mind “had the best music ever”.

The station was started by Steve Wallace from his electrical shop in Queen St, which still has the aerial, and moved to the Windmill in Copenhagen (now Rangitane) Square before finally resting next to the council building in Denmark St.

In the early days, presenters brought their own records, tapes and CDs but these days all the music is on a large computer at the touch of a button and broadcasting is also electronic to make life easier.

Bec Adie tries out broadcasting helped by, from left, Jim Ryan, Bruce Spencer, Pat Walshe and Kevin Curry. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Most of the presenters have a sponsor and several came to the station to see what happens. Bec Adie, Dannevirke branch manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate, sponsors the Saturday afternoon Country Music show and was delighted to try out the technology.

Karen Neilson learns how to operate the music, helped again by Jim Ryan, with her husband Mike watching. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Karen and Mike Neilson, former owners of Dannevirke Four Square, dropped by to thank the station for its support and Karen was also enticed into the presenter’s seat.

Businesses have been very supportive, not only sponsoring but also placing advertisements and donating prizes for the presenters to give away.

A highlight has been the Christmas Eve Bash broadcast until midnight by Jim Ryan and Murray Cushing which ran for 10 years and drew listeners from around the world online even though Radio Dannevirke only has coverage to Dannevirke’s outskirts.

Listeners have also been very supportive and many have been comforted, amused and informed over many years.

107FM has become part of the fabric of the Dannevirke community, especially for the elderly and long may it last.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.