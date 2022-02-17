Last season's New Zealand Horse of the Year Probabeel has been retired from the track after suffering a leg injury.

Last season's New Zealand Horse of the Year Probabeel has been retired from the track after suffering a leg injury.

Multiple Group 1 winning racemare Probabeel has run her last race.

The reigning New Zealand Horse of the Year and Champion Sprinter-Miler for last season was found to have suffered a suspensory ligament injury to her off foreleg on Wednesday morning.

The Jamie Richards-trained five-year-old was a gutsy winner of the Group 3 Bellmaine Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield last Saturday for the second year in a row and was one of the favourites for both the Group 1 A$750,000 Futurity Stakes (1400m) next Saturday and A$5million All-Star Mile (1600m) on March 19.

Cambridge Stud reported the mare is well but the injury is sufficient for owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay to pull down the curtain on her stellar career.

Bred by Waikato Stud, Probabeel is a daughter of Savabeel and was purchased from the 2018 Karaka yearling sales for $380,000 by Te Akau principal David Ellis.

The Lindsays were underbidders and were subsequently offered the then filly by Ellis, and they have enjoyed immense pleasure racing the mare.

She is currently the only racehorse to claim the Karaka Million double, as a two-year-old and three-year-old, and has been a fierce competitor on both sides of the Tasman.

From 29 starts, Probabeel won 13 races and amassed more than $4.3m in stakemoney. Her victories included four at Group 1 level, the Surround Stakes (1400m), Epsom Handicap (1600m), Futurity Stakes (1400m) and Caulfield Stakes (2000m).

"While we are both saddened at the news, we are eternally grateful for the unique role that Probabeel has played for Cambridge Stud and our family for the past four years," Brendan and Jo Lindsay said.

"She came on the scene at the beginning of our time at Cambridge Stud and has been a constant flag bearer for everyone. We are sad that it has come to and end but look forward to getting her home and racing her progeny over the next 10 years.:

Probabeel will return to New Zealand when she is fit to travel and mating plans for the forthcoming breeding season will then be decided.

Coventina Bay a godsend for Patterson

The long trip home to New Plymouth from Hamilton last Saturday evening flew by for trainer Robbie Patterson as he reflected on what had happened just a few hours earlier at Te Rapa.

Relishing the damp underfoot conditions, classy mare Coventina Bay out-finished Vernanme to take out New Zealand's richest weight-for-age race, the $400,000 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m), adding a Group 1 title to her already outstanding record and providing Patterson with his first elite level victory when training in his own right.

Patterson had experienced the Group 1 feeling once before when in partnership with Kevin Gray, when the pair produced Legs to win the 2006 New Zealand Oaks (2400m), but this time it was Patterson's solo responsibility and he relished the occasion.

"I have to admit it was a pretty good trip home, even though it was late in the day.

"I had to wait around until the last as I was taking one home for Wheels [John Wheeler], which also won, so it was a fairly lucky load on the truck."



Patterson had been confident of a good showing when he left his New Plymouth base on Saturday morning and that feeling grew as he saw the moisture in the Te Rapa surface due to the rain that had fallen in the previous 24 hours.

"It all just fell into place really and I knew she was ready to go as her work had been terrific and when I weighed her in the morning she was exactly 445kg, which is her prime racing weight," he said.

"I knew she would handle the track a little better than some of her rivals, but when you are racing at this level everything has to be right otherwise you get beaten.

"The race panned out well and Craig [Grylls] rode her superbly. When I saw how she was travelling at the 600m I got a little jolt as she was just ready to explode. To Vernanme's credit, he really fought hard and made it a great race, which is what you want from Group 1 racing.

"To actually win is amazing and honestly I think she deserves to have a Group 1 to her name," he added.

Patterson is quick to pay tribute to the mare who he believes has put his name on the training map and is responsible for him now having a full barn of 40 horses and more waiting to come.

"I owe this mare for it all really, as she has put me on the map.

"There is no doubt that over the past couple of seasons she has kept my name in lights and that has meant I have had people wanting to place horses with me.

"The racing game can be plenty hard and I've had some dark days along the way, where I wasn't sure if it is all worth it, but after a win like that I can tell you it is definitely worth it.

"She isn't easy as she has her problems and we have the physio to her at least twice a week.

"I've made some dumb mistakes along the way and I'm a lot wiser now, so hopefully I can now get her to an even higher level."

Patterson is determined to return to Australia with Coventina Bay after she endured a luckless three race campaign in Brisbane last winter.

"I really want to go back and show the Aussies just how good she is," he said.

"I felt I was on a steep learning curve over there and no matter what you have been told, you do have to experience it to fully appreciate the magnitude of the task.

"I had spoken with Wheels a number of times and wish I had listened a bit more, but now I've been there I think I can do a far better job with her this time.

"Now she has shown she can get the 2000m, I would dearly love to tackle a race like the Group 1 Doomben Cup (2000m) with her.

"She will most likely have two more starts here with the Bonecrusher Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie and the Breeders' Stakes (1600m) at Te Rapa and then we will confirm if we are going over again."

Tony Lyndon honoured

Tony Lyndon's lengthy contribution to the racing industry in Hawke's Bay and nationally has been recognised with him being made an honorary life member of the New Zealand Thoroughbred Owners' Association.

Lyndon has been involved in virtually every aspect of the racing industry, as a jockey, trainer, owner, breeder, administrator, studmaster and track rider, mostly in Hawke's Bay.

But the most notable feature of his lifelong service to the sport has been a 31-year stint as president of the Hawke's Bay Thoroughbred Racehorse Owners' Association, which he retired from last year.

Lyndon claims that the length of his service was because he "couldn't get anyone to take over the job" but the truth is that it reflected his passion for racing and the quality of his contribution.

He has always been an active leader, both locally and when representing the Hawke's Bay region on the Owners' Federation board.

His achievements for local owners include the introduction of the Association's race day and, in conjunction with former Hawke's Bay Racing CEO Des Friedrich, established the annual Hawke's Bay Racing awards. He also led the Association's involvement with the Hawke's Bay apprentice school.

Earlier this year Lyndon was presented with a New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing Service Award and had the feature race at a Hawke's Bay race meeting named in his honour.

His credits as an owner, trainer, or breeder---and sometimes all three at once----include the quality fillies Sheherazade and Ton Of Luck, the good hurdler Harlech and more recently the top steeplechaser Mr Mor and hurdler Carnaby.

Wairoa races at Hastings

The annual Wairoa Racing Club's meeting will be run at Hastings tomorrow, with the feature race being the $30,000 Wairoa Cup.

The 2100m event is an open handicap and has been won by some outstanding horses in the past when run on the Wairoa track at Te Kupenga, including the 2008 New Zealand Derby winner C'est La Guerre, the Avondale Cup winner Shamrock and the Hawke's Bay Livamol Classic victor Wait A Sec.

There are nine races scheduled tomorrow with the first timed for 12.10pm and the last at 4.54pm.

Due to Covid restrictions on-course attendance is limited with no general public allowed.

A My Vaccine Pass will be required and masks must be worn. Those attending the meeting will be required to use the QR code or fill out the health questionnaire form provided and social distancing rules must be observed.

Laxon memorial delayed

The gathering to celebrate the life of Hall of Fame trainer Laurie Laxon, scheduled for February 24 at Karapiro, has been postponed.

Covid lockdown restrictions at the time of Laxon's death in July meant delaying a public service, and continuing restrictions have further impacted his family's ability to be present.

A revised date will be notified in due course.