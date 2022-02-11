A jubilant Jacob Lowry stands high in the irons and gives a victory salute as he crosses the finish line aboard Hasabro in last Saturday's Group 3 White Robe Lodge Stakes at Wingatui.

Jockey Jacob Lowry was justifiably jubilant as he crossed the line in first place aboard Hasabro in last Saturday's Group 3 $100,000 White Robe Lodge Stakes at Wingatui but that success was tempered when he later learned his paternal grandfather had passed away.

Eddie Lowry, a Hawke's Bay's thoroughbred racing identity for decades, died of a heart attack last Saturday evening.

A former successful jockey, South Island-born Eddie Lowry rode the mighty galloper Great Sensation to eight of his wins, including the 1959 James Hazlett Gold Cup at Wingatui and the 1960 Invercargill Cup.

Bob Skelton took over the reins when Great Sensation recorded a hat-trick of wins in the Wellington Cup in 1961, 1962 and 1963.

In later years Eddie Lowry moved to Hawke's Bay and was studmaster at the famous Okawa Stud for many years, specialising in the preparation of yearlings for the sales.

Regarded by some as an authority on thoroughbreds, Lowry assisted many newcomers to the industry in their horse selection and preparation. He was also partner of former Hastings thoroughbred trainer Marlene Todd for over 40 years.

He was a good cricket player in his younger years and later excelled on the golf course.

Rodney Lowry, one of Eddie's sons, was a successful apprentice jockey attached to Marlene Todd's stable and included the 1981 Hawke's Bay Cup on San Juan among his best wins. He is the father of Jacob, who brought up his 224th career win when successful aboard Hasabro at Wingatui last Saturday.

Jacob Lowry's win in the feature race at the Otago Racing Club's meeting was especially significant as the race is named in honour of the Anderton family and their White Robe Lodge Stud in Dunedin.

He was apprenticed to his maternal grandfather Brian Anderton, who operates White Robe Lodge Stud and who trains in partnership with his son Shane.

Lowry was one of the leading South Island apprentices during his four-year tenure before becoming a fully-fledged senior rider during the 2018-19 racing season but had been going through a lean patch of late.

He put paid to that with a polished display on the Andrew Carston-trained Hasabro, who overcame a slow start to provide him with a special family success.

"It was good to get the monkey off my back as I hadn't had a win in a while," Lowry said.

"To do it in a race that is very special to the family means a lot to me and it was also good to pay back Andrew and the Go Racing team, who have been really good supporters of mine."

Lowry has kicked home 15 winners of stakes races and says his big mission now is to chalk up a Group 1 victory.

Hasabro is raced by the Go Racing Hasabro Syndicate, a large group that is managed by Albert Bosma.

Racing at the peak of his powers as a 6-year-old this season, Hasabro headed an all-New Zealand bloodstock trifecta in last Saturday's Group 3 feature.

Bought for $220,000 by Go Racing from the 2017 Karaka premier sale, the Savabeel gelding has now had 37 starts for eight wins, 11 placings and $252,208 in stakes.

Runner-up He's Got Power cost just $10,000 from Book 3 at Karaka in 2018 and has earned $206,040, while third-placed Exchange was a $17,000 purchase from the 2018 South Island sale with earnings of $76,454.

Waikato Stud graduate Hasabro is a full-brother to Group 1 winner Hasahalo and a half-brother to Group 3 stars All Saints' Eve and All Hallows' Eve.

Hasabro was originally trained at Takanini by Stephen McKee and has always been held in high regard.

He was sent to Australia for a crack at the Victoria Derby (2500m) as a 3-year-old, but it has been as an older horse that the son of champion sire Savabeel has reached his full potential.

The gelding, nowadays prepared at Riccarton by Andrew Carston, has recorded half of his eight career victories in just this season alone, winning four of his seven starts since September. That includes the first two stakes successes of his career, in the Listed Hazlett Stakes (1200m) on Boxing Day and now the White Robe Lodge Stakes.

Hasabro was sent out a $1.90 favourite at Wingatui last Saturday, but he made his job much harder with a very slow start. Rider Jacob Lowry managed to make up that lost ground and have his mount looming ominously just behind the leaders coming to the home turn and then released the brakes.

Despite some waywardness early in the run home, Hasabro powered past the opposition and went clear to score easily by 1-1/2 lengths.

"He was hugely impressive," Go Racing manager Albert Bosma said.

"To be fair, considering the weight-for-age conditions and how well off he was at the weights, the race did look like it was at his mercy. But it was a big thrill to see him win the way he did. It was a very good performance after missing the start and he also graced greenly in the straight. To still clear out and win so easily was very impressive."

Sharrock new CEO of NZTR

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing has appointed Bruce Sharrock as its next chief executive.

Sharrock is currently NZTR's chief operations officer and prior to that, a member of NZTR's Board.

For the past 20+ years Sharrock has successfully founded and led his own international business in sports management, while actively involved in the thoroughbred industry.

"With a proven track record in outstanding leadership, industry knowledge and relationships we have absolute confidence in Bruce's ability to continue with the momentum underway, taking HZTR into new territory," NZTR chairman Cameron George said.

"His understanding of the priorities our industry faces, and the actions required to create a sustainable future for thoroughbred racing will be critical as we continue to deliver the strategic objectives," he added.

Sharrock is expected to take up his appointment as CEO on April 4 and said he is extremely proud and excited to be given the responsibility and opportunity to lead the industry into the future.

NZTR's present CEO, Bernard Saundry, will undertake a structured transition with Sharrock and see the completion and implementation of some key industry initiatives before he leaves in June.

Bernard has made an important contribution during his tenure as CEO and his wealth of knowledge has enabled us to move forward in a positive direction. On behalf of the industry I would like to thank Bernard for his commitment and energy to his role over the last five years," George said.

Elephant chasing Aussie riches

Elephant, a horse that is fast building a cult following in both New Zealand and Australia, is headed across Tasman again to kick off a new campaign aimed at gaining a start in the A$5 million All Star Mile (1600m) at Flemington on March 19.

The husband and wife training partnership of David and Emma-Lee Browne had considered giving the 5-year-old son of Shocking his resuming run in the Group 1 BCD Sprint (1400m) at Te Rapa today but have instead opted for the Listed Elms Handicap (1400m) at Flemington next Saturday as his first-up assignment.

He is booked on a flight to Melbourne next Tuesday.

"We had a chat with the handicapper over there and he indicated he would get around the 60kg mark for the Elms," Emma-Lee Browne said

"It enables him to have a first look at Flemington and have a decent hit-out before his second up run which we think will most likely be the Blamey Stakes over 1600 metres a fortnight later.

"Hopefully he will have made the field for the All-Star Mile by then and he will go into that one third-up."

Entry for the All-Star Mile is decided by a public vote that selects 10 of the 15 runners for the event before a further five 'wild card' entrants are selected by Racing Victoria to complete the 15-horse field.

Public voting closes tomorrow with Elephant currently in ninth position on the voting ladder with just over 3000 votes. Browne is hoping New Zealanders get behind the horse and vote to ensure he gets a start in the race.

La Crique heading towards Derby

Impressive 3-year-old filly La Crique is set to tackle the boys in the Group 2 $120,000 Avondale Guineas (2100m) at Ellerslie next Saturday followed by the Group 1 $1million New Zealand Derby (2400m) on March 5.

Trainers Katrina and Simon Alexander met with owners John and Jan Cassin last week, with the decision made to concentrate on the two New Zealand feature 3-year-old races before she is turned out for a winter spell.

La Crique, who defeated Group 1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas winner The Perfect Pink at Ellerslie two starts back before producing a dominant performance to take out the Group 3 Desert Gold Stakes (1600m) at Trentham a fortnight ago, has thrived since returning to her Matamata base.

"We were delighted how she performed at Wellington and how she has come through the race," Katrina Alexander said.

"Her work has been very pleasing and she is taking the racing we have given her in her stride."