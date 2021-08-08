Race day at Woodville on Black Friday to open new season

Action at the May race meeting at Woodville.

The first meeting of the new racing season for the Woodville-Pahiatua Racing Club takes place on Friday, August 13. It is the first of five meetings scheduled at the club for the 2021/22 season.

There are eight races on the card, with the first starting at 12.20pm and the last at 4.30pm. Punters will be pleased to hear that the club has installed heaters in all the bars so it will be much warmer than in previous years in the winter.

Food is available in the cafeteria on the ground floor of the members' stand. Entry is free and everyone is welcome in the members' bar, which now features eftpos.

Membership of the Woodville-Pahiatua Racing Club costs just $45.

"We are just beginning the new season so it's a good time to join," says club secretary Paula McCool. "Membership includes free race books and entry to our members' day function on Friday, October 22, with complimentary lunch and beverages."

• New members can sign up in the office on race day or by emailing wdvracingclub@xtra.co.nz