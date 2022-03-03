The earthquake was classified as light by GeoNet. Photo / Supplied

A jolt classified as a light quake woke Dannevirke residents up early on Friday.

Information on GeoNet states the jolt was 4.1 at a depth of 43 km, centred 15 km east of Dannevirke at 3.50am.

The tremor was described as a rumble, followed by a short, sharp jolt.

More than 180 people had reported feeling the quake on the GeoNet page, with one person in Wellington recorded it as 'extreme', five said it was 'moderate', with the majority saying it was 'light' or 'weak'.

Last month there were four tremors in less than 24 hours, all situated 5km east of Hastings and at depths of between 26 and 28km.

One was recorded at 2.1 on the Richter Scale, with the strongest recorded at 3.9 on the scale at 10.33 am on February 26.