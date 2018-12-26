Queueing shoppers sit on floors as Boxing Day crowds hammer Hawke's Bay stores

The car parks were overflowing, the stores crowded to the point of bursting, but people still poured in for the annual Boxing Day sales in Hawke's Bay.
Thousands of shoppers took to the streets in Napier and Hastings to raid retailers of bargains, with queues of shoppers weaving down store aisles, credit cards in hand.
It was tricky to move inside Briscoes Hastings about 11am on Wednesday. At least 10 cashiers in bright blue uniforms crowded around the tills assisting shoppers with purchases and bagging items to get the line moving as quickly as possible.
The store was so busy the manager didn't have time to speak to Hawke's Bay Today.
Rebel Sport wasn't any quieter, with some patient shoppers even sitting on the floor as they waited for the line to move along.