Lorde wearing a Purerehua made by Maungarongo Ron Te Kawa.

In an unprecedented move, New Zealand's biggest pop star has turned magazine editor for the autumn issue of award-winning Viva Magazine.

Over the past three months, Lorde, Ella Yelich-O'Connor, has been working closely with the Viva editorial team to create a magazine based on the theme 'Designing A Better Future', explains editor Amanda Linnell.

"As our special guest editor, Lorde's key focus right from the start was to shine the light on Aotearoa's rising fashion designers, artists, creatives and forward-thinking voices.

"Through a series of interviews and commissioned stories she has ensured the magazine is full of stimulating reads and thought-provoking topics."

The Grammy Award-winning pop star features on the cover and in a fashion shoot inside the magazine, in a series of striking portraits shot by rising creative, photographer Hōhua Ropate Kurene.

Lorde worked closely with Viva's fashion and creative director, Dan Ahwa, to ensure the shoot focused on sustainable and indigenous designers.

"As our inaugural guest editor Ella has set a very high standard," says Linnell. "From global Zoom meetings to the people she interviewed, to coming into the office to discuss layouts, and signing off final proofs, she has been involved in every page. As a result, this is a very special magazine."

Viva Magazine — Volume 7 is on sale in all good magazine outlets now.

"When it came to selecting designers and garments for the shoot with Lorde, we collaborated closely with her on the theme of the issue 'designing a better future'," said Dan Ahwa.

"From highlighting the young names studying full immersion te reo and the highs and lows with that experience, to some of the key protect movements happening around Aotearoa, this was a special way to explore what these conversations mean to us as New Zealanders now.

"When it came to the cover shoot, it was vital to look at the designers and makers who are creating pieces from the heart - from young makers to well-known contemporary jewellers.

"We interviewed Ron Te Kawa, a former student at Tararua College in Pahiatua, for Viva magazine - Volume 5, and since then, I've looked deeper into the significance of Ron's remarkable work.

"He is a designer and a maker who embeds so much love into his creations. I selected this particular piece with Ella out of three existing options.

"We felt this one entitled Pūrerehua was uplifting and appropriate for Ella, who is in so many ways, like many of us, is still learning and discovering life through her artistry and as an inspiring young woman in the world."

■ Pūrerehua

Maungarongo Ron Te Kawa's vibrant storytelling is lovingly stitched together through the sacred practice of quilt-making. This particular piece, entitled Pūrerehua, is symbolic of Lorde's own creative journey, from hit single Royals to EP Te Ao Mārama, the latter's release sparking polarising opinions.

"All my te reo teachers, from primary school through to university and then later at Te Wananga, were non-Māori. So I tautoko Ella hard," says Ron.

"My Māori teacher at Tararua College was Miss Goss. She rocked and took risks for us. My career totally changed when I started taking risks. Vulnerability is growth and I would rather make a spectacular disaster than phone it in. Be fierce, be gentle. Push out of the comfort zone — it's where the rewards are."

Among Ron's meaningful storytelling, Pūrerehua's charming whimsy stands out.

"'If it doesn't give me butterflies I'm not doing it,' said Samantha Jones from Sex and the City," recalls Ron. "I had the whole series of it playing in the background as I made this. I occupied this space of magic butterflies.

"The woman on the quilt is a Green Tara, a goddess of nature. I wanted to be in that peaceful, healing headspace after lockdown, so I chose her. It took a month to make. All-day, every day. I finished the very last seam and pulled the quilt out of the sewing machine. The bobbin ran out at the perfect moment and I heard that quote from Sex and the City ... and just like that, I was done."