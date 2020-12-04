Puketapu School pupils raise $14,000 for pool works thanks to Spellathon

Puketapu School Year 1 students who raised the most money from their Spellathon fundraiser: Ewan Hartley, Daisy Mackie, Greta Horrocks and teacher Frances Ellison. Photo / Paul Taylor

Students from Puketapu School have raised more than $14,000 towards upgrading the school's swimming pool.

The Spellathon Fundraiser saw school students take part in a spelling bee, before fundraising in the local area.

Puketapu School Parents' League Association chairwoman Amy Bowkett said they wanted to create a fundraiser that was simple – with the children learning words and the teachers only needing to conduct one test.

"It was about giving them a task, asking Mum and Dad, asking Grandma, asking the neighbours to pledge. They had a little life learning there," she said.

"The kids did really well out there and those who asked a lot of people raised a lot of money. It wasn't parents just giving $100 each; it was lots of pledges."

In total, the school has raised $23,000 this year towards repainting the pool and fixing the filter.

They were initially aiming to raise $30,000 – $24,000 to cover the painting and $6000 to replace the filter.

Year 1 student Daisy Mackie individually raised more than $1000 for the school.

Bowkett said Daisy worked hard to help get the pool back up to a swimmable standard.

"She was wonderful; her class have all gone and had ice creams as a treat," she said.

Bowkett said the pool is old and concrete, needing specialised paint and multiple people to complete the work.

"It's a really big asset for the school, but the ministry doesn't consider it anything that they need to look after - it's all on us to keep it going," she said.

"In Puketapu, term one can be baking and the teachers are great at taking each class out every day to have a swim so that the kids keep nice and refreshed."

Puketapu School held a fundraiser earlier in the year working with the Taradale Rotary Club as part of the Puketapu auction and fair, which raised about $8000.

Bowkett said they had to cancel their annual trail ride due to Covid-19, which usually brings in donations to assist the primary and intermediate school.

"We were really concerned that this year was going to be a bit of a deficit but it totally surprised us that this Spellathon fundraiser was so successful."

Bowkett added: "I think it's because as a school we try not to constantly ask our parents for money for little things. We try to save it up and I think that's been a success."