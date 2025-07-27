Advertisement
Puketapu Night Run returns with record entries in Hawke’s Bay

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

A Hawke’s Bay School is aiming to host the largest night time community sports event by 2030.

The Puketapu School night run returns for its fifth year

on August 1.

Last year 400 people took part.

This year there have been a record

