Each year, keen participants come together with their headlamps, bright running shoes, glowing fluorescent gear and the perfect mix of social competitiveness.

First run in 2019, the community-based race raises funds for the kids of Puketapu School.

Runners for the event can choose to team up or go solo.

The race historically looped the Vicarage and Waiohiki Bridges, using the limestone trails of the Tutaekuri, but because of Cyclone Gabrielle will take an altered course.

Competitors have a choice of entering a 14km solo race, a 14km three-person relay, or the 5km fun-run.

Puketapu School principal Sam Hockings said he was stoked to be part of this event in his second year at Puketapu School.

“The event is such a great example of the strong relationship that exists between our school and community, and one I’m proud to be part of”.

The determination and positive spirit of the organising committee hasn’t let the absence of the Vicarge Rd bridge, due to open on August 23, get in the way of the event.

Like 2024, the trail will curve its way up the Napier side of the Tutaekuri River, starting at the site of the old Brookfields bridge and finishing at Puketapu School.

The popular 5km fun run (a hit with families and kids) starts at the back of Redclyffe Transfer Station.

All entrants receive a venison or lamb burger (all meat sourced from families of the school) and a home-baked sweet treat (baked by the parents of the school).

Race director Mike Courtenay is hugely encouraged by the response to the race.

“We created the race as an event to bring great people together, in a unique setting, to be active and have fun.

He said hundreds of competitors typically took part, including from outside the region.

“Without the backing of community funds and local businesses, the race simply wouldn’t be viable”.

While he loved the trail variation, he was keen to see the bridge traverse return.

“We’re already planning a huge celebration for the 2026 event, where we’ll be back crossing the bridge and returning to the original Puketapu Night Run course.”