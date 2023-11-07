Dusty and Sandy Sandals (Ottilie and Lucy) talking to Balthasar Bongo (Nikora) with the 40 Thieves - known as The Bongo Bandits.

Students from Pukehou School recently brought to life Craig Hawes’ stage production of Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits.

Students across the whole school, from five - 13 years old, were involved. Rehearsals started last term as children enthusiastically learned lines, songs, dances and stagecraft under the guidance of their teachers and director, Rachael Strong with support from Danny Priestley.

The cast in the final scene, singing Bongo Bandits Reprise.

All three shows, a matinee and two evening performances, were sold out and the cast and crew delivered. Pukehou School principal Rob Pratt said “There were many stand-out performances during this laugh-a-minute adaptation of the well-known story of Aladdin. The audience was well and truly entertained.

The Grand Vizier (Toiora), his monkey Booboo (Kaoru) and The Sultan (Sophie) on the throne.

“Terrific support was received from Waipawa M&D and Waipukurau Little Theatre who assisted with costumes, Emma Harker who with a team of keen and creative students designed the set, props, and background, and Rocket Scaffolding for assisting with the providing of a grandstand.”

Rob says it would be of no surprise if many of the students went on to successfully tread the boards in the future. And while it has been many years since Pukehou School last held a production, the success of Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits has already started discussions around the next one.