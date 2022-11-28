Dannevirke residents will be able to hear from council what is happening with the dam. Photo / NZME

Public meetings are being held next week about Dannevirke’s water supply.

Tararua District Council will be holding two meetings on December 7, with the first from 1pm to 3pm and the second from 7pm to 9pm at the Dannevirke Christian Fellowship Hub.

The meetings are to inform and update residents on the situation with the trouble-plagued impounded supply – what has gone on to date and work being done toward a solution.

The problems at the dam have been an ongoing issue since July last year, when a leak was discovered.

The dam was emptied and the leak repaired, with water restrictions put in place to conserve water.

It was later discovered there were problems with seepage and in May council engaged water management specialists to carry out further investigations and provide recommendations on what to do next.

At a council meeting in September, the matter was discussed at length and councillors voted to go with a recommendation to spend a little over $1 million to plan repairs.

Mayor Tracey Collis and key infrastructure personnel would be at the meetings talking about the various topics.

There would also be a question and answer session during each meeting.