Any patients at Hawke's Bay Hospital likely to be impacted by the strike action have been notified by the DHB. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay District Health Board says it has plans in place to ensure the safety of services for patients ahead of Friday's strike.

The Public Services Association (PSA) union strike is planned for 24 hours from Friday 6am to Saturday 6am, and was issued by PSA to all 20 district health boards on behalf of its members covered by the Allied, Public Health and Technical MECA (multi-employer collective agreement).

In Hawke's Bay more than 400 PSA members at the DHB will be participating in the strike.

Hawke's Bay DHB chief allied health professions officer Andy Phillips said patients directly affected by the industrial action had been contacted and their appointments rescheduled.

A life preserving services agreement is in place with PSA.

"The DHB has been working hard in lead-up to this action to maintain patient safety," Phillips said.

"While urgent laboratory work will be prioritised, including Covid-19 test results, appointments across allied health services have needed to be rescheduled."

He said at all times, patient safety was the DHB's "top priority" and full services would resume at the conclusion of the strike period.

The DHB did caution there would be some disruptions to services across laboratory and allied health services as well as mental health and addictions services.

Urgent laboratory work would be prioritised during the strike period, including Covid test results.

Hawke's Bay PSA organiser Kevin McGorry previously said the allied, public health, scientific and technical members participating in the strike included lab techs doing Covid testing, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

"Ninety-six per cent of them have voted in favour of industrial action," he said.

"They, overwhelmingly, feel like the forgotten workforce because they see the staff at their own hospital getting significant pay rises, when some of them are earning below living wage."

The association sought resolution on low wages and wage progression, equal treatment to other health professionals, enabling pay equity, safe staffing/recruitment and retention.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora supported the strike action.

"As the union representing senior hospital doctors and dentists our members know how valuable these workers are and clearly see the pressures they are under," said ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton.

"The fact they have been pushed into strike action is a reflection of the utter frustration with the DHBs' and Government's attitude to health workers' pay and conditions."

Hawke's Bay DHB was also working on an organisational wide sickness register for notifications of staff sickness/away due to Covid, which would be in place by Friday, March 4.

A DHB spokeswoman said overall Hawke's Bay Hospital staff sickness numbers were known but not broken down to cause of sickness.

"This overall number means additional staff can be called in to cover various nursing and medical shifts," she said.

"Hawke's Bay Hospital is not currently experiencing high levels of sickness and any staff sickness has been covered.

"Planning is in place to cover for any eventuality of hospital services being reduced due to Covid. These, as/if they happen, will be well communicated with the community."