About 1500 people descended on Napier’s Soundshell as part of today’s nationwide mega industrial strike for “solidarity” for essential workers.
The bulk of some of society’s most important workers – from doctors and nurses to teachers, prison staff and other healthcare personnel – are walking off the job today ina strike tipped to be the largest in New Zealand in recent history.
An estimated 100,000 workers from the public sector – also including dentists, social workers, physiotherapists and mental health staffers – are set to be involved nationally.
Many schools will be closed, and at hospitals, many non-emergency medical procedures will be delayed.
Jude Karaitiana, a teacher at Te Kura Reo Rua O Maraenui Bilingual School, has been with the NZEI union since 2000.
She was at the protest because of “the Government’s decision not to support teachers and teacher aides”.
“I want to see students get the help that they need with the support of staff and teachers,” she said.
Karaitiana said pay was just a small factor in what teachers were asking for.
“We’re dealing with a lot of children with diverse needs, and do we get the help we need for that? No we don’t.
“What I would like to see happen is that the Government takes notice of what we as educators need for our classrooms, for our teachers, for our mokopuna.
“Listen to what our concerns are, our issues are, because at the moment they can only see it’s about pay.”
Mental health social worker and PSA union member Erin Radley claims in the past six years in the industry she’s seen an increase in need and a decrease in job availability.
“The need for our young people to be accessing mental health is getting higher, the risk of mental health decline is getting higher, and we just don’t have enough staff to fill the need in our community,” she said.
Radley said new potential staff were going to Australia, not just because the money was better but because the delay in getting approval for mental health social workers in New Zealand took too long.