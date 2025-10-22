Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Napier rally draws 1500 as public sector workers join national strike

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Thousands from the health and education sector at Aotea Square taking part in major strike action.

About 1500 people descended on Napier’s Soundshell as part of today’s nationwide mega industrial strike for “solidarity” for essential workers.

The bulk of some of society’s most important workers – from doctors and nurses to teachers, prison staff and other healthcare personnel – are walking off the job today in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save