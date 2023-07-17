The winning team, from the Waipawa club.

On Monday, July 10, after three postponements, the Property Brokers Waipawa Women’s Gala finally went ahead. In pleasant conditions on a new green, a diverse field of 54 women and two men played three games of bowls followed by hot soup and savouries, raffles, prizes and an auction.

The winning team, from the Waipawa Club, was T. Smith, M. Allerby, D. Walters and M. Curley.

Second place, from Omaranui Club: R. Wallace, N. Mckinley, S. Brown and L. Greeks.

Third place, from Kia Toa Club: C. Chilton, V. Clarke, P. Gordon and M. Sutherland.

Fourth place, from the Havelock North Club: F. Lacey, L, Pinker, B. Barber and M. Farquar.

Extra prizes went to:

Lucky skip - A. Freemantle. Lucky three - G. Gichard. Lucky two - J Cooper. Lucky lead - J Van Der Weele.