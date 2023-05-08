Matt Thompson in action for the NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men team. Photo / Celia Wilson

It’s been a much more promising week as our teams really get into the swing of playing together.

Unichem Central Prem Women had a great game against Te Awa Scinde Women on Saturday. Te Awa scored in the first 10 minutes, but this didn’t stop the girls from fighting every minute of the game. The ladies had the majority of possession during the game, but just weren’t able to execute a goal. Te Awa’s defence was strong, but we had some great chances in the attacking circle. The ladies played so well, starting to link together and setting up strong screens. There are some things to work on, but they had a great game.

NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men had another great win, beating Akina Rovers Campbell Men 7-0. Starting out strong in the first quarter, the men battled through the middle portion of the game. However, in the last quarter, they put their feet down and fired up again to put a couple more away. There were some great goals and strong play in the attacking half. A game against Akina Rovers Hayde next week in Hastings should hopefully see our good start to the season really get going.

Higgins Central Prem Men against Akina Rovers Waapu was a difficult one, with a lot of strong opinions arising from both sides. It was quite a pinball sort of match, with the possession swapping consecutively. We ended up going down 4-1 in the end, but the fellas stuck it out to the end. The men played some good stints of hockey and kept their heads high. And yet again, some exceptional saves were made by Matthew Gray, along with a great goal by Karl Oertel.

What a game for Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women. Coming up against Bay Independent Toi Toi, we were expecting another hard game, but the women played well. They’ve been building each week in confidence and ability, and that certainly showed, with the team linking to score a beautiful goal. A strong defence worked well all game, with Sushannah Menzies in goal defending a stroke that kept us to a 3-1 loss. Our best game yet. Come down to Centralines Turf in Waipukurau this Saturday at 12.30pm to support our Reserve Women in a tough game against Havelock North.