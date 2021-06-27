Programme helps Dannevirke tenants get ready to rent

Ready to Rent programme is helping tenants with knowledge on how to navigate the private rental market.

A young tenant was having difficulty getting a landlord to fix a problem in her home.

Unaware of her rights, she decided just to go ahead and get the work done, but the landlord refused to pay for it.

It's one of those scenarios that may catch tenants unawares and with new rules and regulations around rental properties, it means they're finding it hard to get their heads around their rights.

An initiative funded by the Ministry of Social Development is helping tenants do just that with the Ready to Rent programme.

The two-day workshop was held in Dannevirke by Tararua REAP and included talks from a Community Law expert as well as a property manager.

REAP Financial Mentor Rozanne Jensen says the lack of housing and knowledge around tenants' rights meant there was a need for education in not only those rights but also in how to be a good tenant.

She says it also helps those still looking for properties with how to present themselves.

"First impressions count."

MSD say while there are no plans by the ministry to have more seminars in Dannevirke at this stage, the feedback has been pleasing.

Katie Brosnahan, Regional Commissioner for Social Development says the programme was designed to help clients in emergency or insecure housing to develop the skills and confidence to gain and sustain private rental housing.

"We are aware of the challenges clients in (such) housing may face when navigating the private rental market and we want to support them to independence.

"Empowering whanau with knowledge and understanding has helped to prepare our people for when opportunities present themselves."

Subjects covered in the seminar are tenants' rights and responsibilities, applying for a tenancy and preparing for an interview with a landlord, what landlords look for in a tenant, home budgeting, managing costs and debt, keeping a home warm and dry and getting support from different places, including MSD's housing, financial and employment services.

Participants receive a certificate at the end of the workshop which will help them in their applications.