Probus set to mark 25 years in Dannevirke

Dannevirke Probus Club immediate past president Gavin Henricksen, new president Jinny Kean and vice-president Murray Holden at Wednesday's annual meeting.

Dannevirke Probus Club is looking forward to a busy year following its annual meeting on Wednesday.

The club has had a strong presence in the town and will continue to do so as it celebrates 25 years in October.

Vice-president Jinny Read stepped up to the role of president, taking over from Gavin Henricksen, and Murray Holden takes on the role of vice-president.

Holden said the club is keen to boost its membership and says it has a lot of offer.

"Probus is about having fun, fellowship and friendship and it has a number of special interest groups," he said.

Among the activities are cards, cribbage, Mahjong, gym, walking, Sunday lunch, dining out and about, memoirs group, antiques and collectibles, embroidery, gardening, heirlooms and dancing.

The memoirs group meets monthly to provide ideas and to encourage the recording of Gifts for Grandchildren, personal snippets of things as they used to be and experiences of the past.

Holden said Probus, the name of which is made up of the words business and professional, is for retired or semi-retired people.

He said it's not a fundraising group.

Each month the club has a guest speaker and a wide range of subjects are covered.

"If you are new to the community joining Probus is a great way to get to know people."