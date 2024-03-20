Primary Tararua cricket derby reveals talent

It was a very competitive battle in the heat on an artificial wicket when Dannevirke played Bush Year 7-8 cricketers.

It was a very competitive battle in the heat on an artificial wicket when Dannevirke played Bush Year 7-8 cricketers.

As the 2023-24 cricket season nears its finish, bragging rights were up for grabs when the Dannevirke Morris and Bailey Vikings played cricket against Bush.

Bowler Marty Elgie shows good style and pace for Bush.

Held in Dannevirke on March 9, both teams had successes during the season and as it turned out it was reasonably close, with Bush batting first and scoring 103 for seven wickets off their allotted 25 overs, to which Dannevirke replied, passing that total off 20 overs.

Dannevirke players applaud an unbeaten innings by Abby Lean.

Some of the young players were set to play for their respective Manawatu Under 13 teams on Sunday; Abbey Lean, Brock Ward and Marlee Cantwell from Dannevirke and Marty Elgie from Bush.

Some are accustomed to playing both days of the weekend: Marley, Brock and Marty with Nathan Graham playing in the Manawatu Super League, where the skill level is higher, partly due to the specialised coaching.

The two Year 7-8 Tararua cricket teams Dannevirke and Bush after a close derby in Dannevirke.

Dannevirke Saturday coach Matt Greig says he would like to see a Thursday evening school-based league set up in Dannevirke in term four, in the hope of attracting more players to the sport.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



