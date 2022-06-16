EIT students Rupert Davison (left) and Connie Houkamau were on hand to raise the Progressive Pride flag on the EIT campus flagpole. Photo / Supplied

The Rainbow Diversity peer support group at Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) is proudly flying the Progressive Pride flag over EIT's campus this June in support of International Rainbow Pride Month.

Group member Connie Houkamau (Ngāti Kahungunu), who is studying Te Pokaitahi Reo Māori (Kaupae rua) through EIT's Te Ūranga Waka, said the month acknowledging the LGBTQIA+ community is very important.

"It's just a time for everyone to be seen and feel accepted. We put so much pressure on ourselves to try and meet a mark or even to hide in fear of being judged," Houkamau said.

Deb Stewart, who is an Education Advisor for EIT's Te Papa Ako/Education Development Centre, is pleased that EIT is recognising International Rainbow Pride month in such a public way.

"As a member of the rainbow community, I am very proud to see our flag raised in my workplace," Stewart said.

"It gives a recognition to an integral aspect of my personhood and likewise to that of my colleagues and the students in the rainbow community."

Stewart said the student peer support group creates a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ student community to meet and greet.

"It's about celebrating rainbow identity. And I think it's also about solidarity. It's about standing together and supporting each other," she said.

Rupert Davison (Ngāti Hāua - Taumarunui), who is studying the NZ Certificate in Te Reo me Ngā Tikanga (Level 4) at Te Ūranga Waka, said he recently joined the Rainbow Diversity peer support group and is hoping to get more involved in its activities.

"I attended EIT in 2014 as well and I was much younger and in the process of acknowledging my sexuality at the time," he said.

Davison said such a group would have made quite a difference for him if it was around back then.

"You do tend to feel quite alone, but this group can help you not feel that," he said.

"It has been quite exciting and for me, the best part is seeing a whole bunch of people from different parts of the community coming together and working together for a purpose."