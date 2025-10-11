“This is my fifth term, and historically all around the country, when you have been in for a long time, people want change and it’s quite normal to be booted out.
“I feel pretty lucky to still be here. I have had a lot of good people supporting me in the community and now I have to make sure I do the hard yards to repay them.”
Asked why he thought voters continued to support him, Little replied, “well it’s not for my good looks”.
“We’ve had really tough times and I think people have seen that l stand up and I won’t be silenced. I’ll always fight for our community.
“But honestly, I don’t want to go through another campaign ever again.”
He said his focus this term would be on river protection.
“Once the flood protection is in place, it will put positively back into the town and people and businesses can start getting on with it.
“Affordability is also another big issue. We need to talk about what the community wants and how we are going to get it.
“Three waters is another huge thing for this term.”
He said he was over the moon with the elected councillors.
“We had a lot of good people standing but unfortunately, there are only six jobs. If I get confirmation [for the mayoralty], I’ll be quite blessed to have this council. They’re just good, good people.”
Wairoa mayoral race
EAGLESOME-KAREKARE, Denise 1226
GASKIN, Camden 84
LITTLE, Craig Independent 1563
PANERE, Kurawari 138
General ward councillor (three)
BIRD, Sara 676
FORREST, Amber 547
GASKIN, Camden 104
HARKER, Jeremy 1199
HARRIS, Stuart 252
JACKMAN, Sam 501
MALIS, John 275
THOMAS, Roz 825
TUKAKI, Veronica Grace 394
Māori ward councillor (three)
CAIRNS, Benita 689
COOK, Puti 184
HARKER-SMITH, Marino 120
KAWANA, Katarina 396
PANERE, Kurawari Independent 178
TAHURI, Michelle 519
TIPU, Ally 148
WAIKAWA, Trevor Teotaia Hirini 777
WAINOHU, Esta Makere 376
- All results are provisional
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.