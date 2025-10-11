“This is my fifth term, and historically all around the country, when you have been in for a long time, people want change and it’s quite normal to be booted out.

“I feel pretty lucky to still be here. I have had a lot of good people supporting me in the community and now I have to make sure I do the hard yards to repay them.”

Asked why he thought voters continued to support him, Little replied, “well it’s not for my good looks”.

“We’ve had really tough times and I think people have seen that l stand up and I won’t be silenced. I’ll always fight for our community.

“But honestly, I don’t want to go through another campaign ever again.”

He said his focus this term would be on river protection.

“Once the flood protection is in place, it will put positively back into the town and people and businesses can start getting on with it.

“Affordability is also another big issue. We need to talk about what the community wants and how we are going to get it.

“Three waters is another huge thing for this term.”

He said he was over the moon with the elected councillors.

“We had a lot of good people standing but unfortunately, there are only six jobs. If I get confirmation [for the mayoralty], I’ll be quite blessed to have this council. They’re just good, good people.”

Wairoa mayoral race

EAGLESOME-KAREKARE, Denise 1226

GASKIN, Camden 84

LITTLE, Craig Independent 1563

PANERE, Kurawari 138

General ward councillor (three)

BIRD, Sara 676

FORREST, Amber 547

GASKIN, Camden 104

HARKER, Jeremy 1199

HARRIS, Stuart 252

JACKMAN, Sam 501

MALIS, John 275

THOMAS, Roz 825

TUKAKI, Veronica Grace 394

Māori ward councillor (three)

CAIRNS, Benita 689

COOK, Puti 184

HARKER-SMITH, Marino 120

KAWANA, Katarina 396

PANERE, Kurawari Independent 178

TAHURI, Michelle 519

TIPU, Ally 148

WAIKAWA, Trevor Teotaia Hirini 777

WAINOHU, Esta Makere 376