Aotea big man Bailey Johnson takes on the giants of Taradale in Saturday's match in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Premier-grade rugby returns to Dannevirke on Saturday after a break of 16 years, with promoted club Aotea not too worried by a 50-points defeat in the opening round of the Ray White Nash Cup championship last Saturday.

As if the jump up a class wasn't enough of a challenge, Aotea drew an away game against defending cup and Maddison Trophy championship titles-holder and was beaten 70-20.

But the plucky heroes of Southern Hawke's Bay, who showed a certain amount of class making their way to a Senior 2 final last year with a 49-46 semifinal win after being down 43-7 at halftime, did score three tries against the maroons, and were still in the game at 26-13 going into the second half.

Team manager Bryan Te Huki says it was then that the bigger and faster Taradale took over.

"We expected the harsh reality of it all," he said.

"It was a good introduction. It was just a step up in class."

He wonders what more might have happened had it not been for the unsettling pre-season, in which the pandemic meant match preparation was limited to just a "game of three halves" against second division opposition.

Aotea in a huddle before they took on Taradale in their opening game. Photo / NZME

Before the match, Te Huki hoped the 27-man squad could hold its position for more than one season, with former Hawke's Bay Magpies fullback Jearrad Stephenson in charge of the coaching staff, assisted by former Dannevirke Sports and Aotea flanker JJ Carberry, with technical advice from former Magpies prop Graham McNair.

But that's not all – Waka Petera, who played the last of his 27 games for the Magpies 22 years ago, was firing well from fullback on Saturday and scored a try in each half,

Stephenson's son, Hawke's Bay Academy member and former Hastings Boys' High School first 15 star Hoera Stephenson resisted any temptation to go with the established premier sides, and now family associations have pulled in former Magpies player and Highlanders Super Rugby player Ryan Tongia.

Each is expected to be around for Saturday's first home game, against Napier Tech, who opened their season with a 30-28 home win over MAC.

Te Huki said the prospect of playing premier rugby was daunting yet exciting at the same time.

At a presentation last week to launch the team's season that many members had been playing together for three years, had pulled together, and it culminated in them being able to play in "premiers."

They were excited before their first game, he said. "It's probably daunting as well."

He said Covid had affected the team, with some of the members absent on the night of the presentation.

It might also have an impact on the season, but that was something they would have to work with.

Te Huki said the team were excited to be starting the new season, although they would be "learning on the run".

Playing in premiers was a long time coming for the club, which last played Premier rugby in 2006, he said.

Last year was successful for the club, which won five out of seven Division 2 championship games prior to the final game, which earned them a place in premiers for this season.

The team played Havelock North at Mclean Park, Napier, in the final for the Hepa Paewai Cup but missed out on the trophy.

"It's a big step up," Te Huki said, adding the members were keen and had done some hard work to ensure they were ready for the challenge.

He hoped to continue to encourage younger and upcoming players to join the club because many often had to leave Dannevirke to play Premier rugby.