Terry from Menz Shed, who built the work bench with Bridget and Alana from Pongaroa Early Years.

Thanks to some collaboration from the community, children at Pongaroa Early Years education centre will be able to learn a little bit of carpentry.

Pint-sized in nature, of course.

Dannevirke’s Menz Shed president Dennis Wakely says the centre asked if the men could build a child-sized carpentry bench and they got to work on a table that had come into the workshop.

“Nobody wanted it,” Dennis says.

So they converted it into a workbench, putting a new top on it, but they still had the challenge of sourcing the appropriate tools for the children.

Bryce Galloway from Mitre 10 also came to the party, donating sets of child-specific tools that had just come in.

“We did the rest,” Dennis says and the workbench was handed to the preschool last month.

The children were very happy with the finished product, and the tools.





The workbench was made by Dannevirke Menz Shed.