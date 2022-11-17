Hawke's Bay locals had fun learning about the power of music and dance. Photo / Supplied

The power of music and dance to help people with disabilities connect to their creativity was on show recently at two special workshops held at Toitoi Event Centre.

Chamber Music New Zealand, in conjunction with National Disability Arts partner Jolt Dance, showed just how much the power of music and dance help people with disabilities.

Clients and students of disability providers across Hawke’s Bay gathered at Functions on Hastings last week and took to the floor to enjoy the transformative power of movement and music.

Accompanied by anything from African-style beats to slow, meandering soundscapes, participants were encouraged to feel the music and express what it evoked in their dance expressions.

Chamber Music New Zealand engagement artist Cathy Irons said the organisation delivered music experiences throughout the country and its relationship with Jolt Dance provided an opportunity to engage communities innovatively and inclusively.

She explained Jolt is special because instead of teaching people how to dance, they focus on helping people find the movement within them and then draw it out, encouraging each participant’s unique contribution.

“At Jolt they believe there’s a whole world inside everybody, and they offer new ways for people with disabilities to connect; artistically, physically, spatially, and socially,” Irons said.

Each session ran for just over an hour, with participants from the Disability Resource Centre and Kowhai Special School.

Disability Resource Centre service manager Karen Elliott said they felt welcomed and part of the whole experience right from the beginning.

“It was incredible to be partnered with tutors with disabilities, which gave us an instant connection to the music and to the powerful expression of emotions through dance,” Elliott said.

Irons said it was wonderful that the workshops were a great success.

“We were all really thrilled, Toitoi was very welcoming, and that means a great deal,” she said.