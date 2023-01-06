Pound pup Shadow is looking for a new family...could it be your family he's destined for?

You will see me around the town in Waipukurau dressed in my yellow coat.

My name’s Shadow and I am in foster care and need a permanent home.

I am a delightful dog. I am excellent on the lead, come when I am called, I sit and wait for my food. I love playing with other dogs and am great with kids.

Does Shadow appeal to you? He's certainly trying to.

I am the cuddliest, most playful puppy you’d ever wish for and love squeaky toys and a good run down the river.

I am roughly nine to 10 months old and while I’m fostered temporarily I urgently need a forever home where I could be your faithful Shadow and a great addition to your family.

If you think you can give this special boy a home, visit the CHB District Council website and go to the Adopt a Dog page to register - https://bit.ly/3CLRCh2

If you would like to meet Shadow, call the district council animal control team on (06) 857 80 60