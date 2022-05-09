Painter Rick Kwok putting the finishing touches to Te Hohou I Te Rongo - Cultivating Peace.

Over the coming weeks, the summit of Pukekaihau Pā–Hunter Park will be graced with the installation of an impressive 3.6m pou named Te Hohou I Te Rongo - Cultivating Peace.

In keeping with the established style of those already on site and those around the wider district, this installation will include a bilingual panel explaining the meaning of the concept and elements used by local artist Conrad Nepe Apatu.

The production of this pou involved consultation with the local hapū and the collaboration of a technical design team, digital technology, engineering and paint fabricator finisher.

Leigh Bardsley from the Locales Design Team said, "It was an ambitious undertaking to realise the artist's vision for the pou, using modern materials and processes. We all had to challenge ourselves to make it happen, but the result is definitely something to be proud of."

Leigh Bardsley digitising the ambitious vision for Te Hohou I Te Rongo - Cultivating Peace.

Hawke's Bay sculptor Philip Meier, who had the task of making the pou, said, "It was one of the most difficult pieces I've made. The complexity is astounding. There are so many interesting curves that left me wondering if I'd ever make it through the maze. When you finish a piece it's like it inherits its own character/mana and this one certainly took the meaning to new heights."

Rick Kwock, of Kwok and Nimon Panel and Paint, said, ''In 44 years-plus, I have painted some amazing things, but this took the cake. It took all my skills and abilities to the next level. I am honoured and privileged to be part of the creative team of New Zealanders who had a hand in this. To get to put on the finishing touches is humbling to say the least."

This pou brings the development on the Pukekaihau Pā site and this phase of the Ngā Ara Tipuna Project to completion