Pothole and flooding warning for Hawke's Bay motorists

A Napier shopper cuts a colourful figure in the damp weather. Photo / Warren Buckland

A warning has been issued for all drivers in Hawke's Bay after wet weather has left roads flooded and slippery.

Waka Kotahi released a general warning covering the entire region on its site about adverse conditions causing surface flooding, slips and potholes on the state highways at 10:53am.

Affected areas include parts of SH2 running between Takapau and Norsewood and near the Hawke's Bay Airport, and the southbound part of SH50A in Hastings.

There have also been reports of potholes and surface flooding on SH2 in Ōtāne and Waipukurau.

Motorists were advised to drive carefully and to the conditions.

The worst of the week's wet weather has passed for Hawke's Bay.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the rain was already easing across most of Hawke's Bay as of 8.45am on Wednesday.

"There could be a few more bursts throughout the day, but overall it looks like most of the rain has actually eased," he said.

Some of the region's heaviest rainfall came over Te Pohue, with 63 millimetres falling in 24 hours, 27 millimetres in the last 6 hours.

Hawke's Bay Airport had 38 millimetres in 24 hours, with 22 millimetres in the last 6 hours, and Takapau plains had 30mm with 12mm in the last 6 hours.

MetService severe weather warnings for rainfall and surface flooding are normally issued if 100mm are expected in 24 hours or 50mm in 6 hours.

"Of course, especially in urban areas, you don't need a lot of rainfall to potentially get some surface flooding. If drains and things are blocked up with leaves then surface flooding can occur quite quickly," Little said.

"Unreasonably" high rainfall forced Wairoa District Council staff to extend their consented discharge hours for treated wastewater, according to a statement.

"Steady rain in town meant the ponds were filling up quickly, and to avoid the ponds overflowing and causing additional infrastructure issues we extended our discharge past the 4am cut off," chief executive officer Kitea Tipuna said in the statement.

While the wet weather will ease for the rest of the week, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said wet weather and isolated showers will still linger across the region until eventually clearing in time for the weekend.

Daytime temperatures for Hastings and Napier are expected to remain in the mid 20Cs all week, while night time temperatures are forecast to gradually cool down from the high teens.