Possible wiring cause in Moteo house fire, west of Napier

The fire at Moteo Pa Rd, near Taradale, on May 25. Photo / Paul Taylor

Investigators have all-but ruled out any suspicious cause of a daytime fire which badly damaged a house in a rural area west of Napier last week.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told Hawke's Bay Today there was nothing to indicate a suspicious cause of the fire at a property in Moteo Pa Rd, Moteo, reported about 10.10am last Wednesday(May 25).

The house had only recently had electricity supply restored amid some work around the house and section and a FENZ spokesman said it was possible there had been an electrical fault which could have been a cause of the fire.

It was reported to be "well-involved" when the first firefighters arrived. About six Fire and support crews from Napier, Taradale and Hastings attended.