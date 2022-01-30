Akitio Beach attracted quite a large number of visitors over the holiday period. Photo / NZME

A "phenomenal" influx of visitors to a local beach community created some pressure on the infrastructure, causing concern.

Tararua councillor Sharon Wards reported in last week's council meeting that the number of freedom campers and daytrippers to Akitio Beach over the holiday highlighted a need to "be careful what you wish for".

While promoting the area for tourism was a good thing, it also meant an influx of visitors to the beach community.

Akitio Ratepayers Association chairman Peter Greatbatch acknowledged that it was a part of life in the community but the number of visitors over the break did create a bit of a problem, especially with the water supply.

He said the camping grounds were not big enough to cater for what was estimated to have been dozens of freedom campers and daytrippers in the area.

With many people unable to travel overseas because of Covid, communities like Akitio were experiencing these influxes more and more.

Mayor Tracey Collis said when she went out to attend a ratepayers' meeting in early January, she was blown away by the amount of visitors.

"That beach has never been inundated with that many people. It was just phenomenal."

She said while it was great to have visitors to the area, it meant a lot of pressure on the water systems in Akitio.

Greatbatch said the numbers of visitors had since settled down.