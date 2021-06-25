Popular wine awards back for 2021

Entries are open for the 2012 New World Wine Awards. Photo / Supplied

Chief winemaker at Clearview Estate Matt Kirby says the New World Wine Awards are a very relevant wine show for them because of their direct-to-consumer focus and the strong marketing support that goes in behind the winners.

"The under $25 price point is hugely popular among consumers, who follow the show's progress each year and really look forward to the results, " Kirby said.

"Following a win, we absolutely see a spike in initial uptake but also in continued brand awareness. We've won three Top 50 Gold Medals with the Clearview Beachhead Chardonnay over the past five years and that helps show the consistency of our brand and gives shoppers confidence in choosing our wines.

"It's a great time for New Zealand's wine drinkers. The 2020 and 2021 vintages that will primarily be coming through now were exceptional. And while volumes were down for the 2021 harvest, the grapes were of an extremely high quality, so consumers have lots to look forward to."

Entries are now open for the awards, which are recognised as New Zealand's most consumer-focused competition. They are unique in combining the integrity of an international-standard wine show with the benefits of a retail opportunity through New World supermarkets nationwide.

Each year, the awards attract more than 1400 entries from around New Zealand and the world to be swirled, sniffed and sipped by an independent panel of expert judges. The Top 50 wines are then made available through more than 135 stores, where they are highly anticipated by wine-loving shoppers.

The Top 50 winners also get promotional support over a five-week period leading up to Christmas.

The competition's aim to provide top quality wines at a great price is reflected in the main entry criteria: wines must be under $25 and enough stock must be available to meet consumer demand in store.

The minimum stock requirement is 4000 bottles, however a temporary adjustment to 3000 bottles has been made for sauvignon blanc, taking into account the reduced volume expected from the 2021 vintage.

The awards will also continue to welcome more niche varietal producers and encourage people to try some of the lesser-known wines via the recently established Emerging Varietals class, which has a lower minimum volume requirement of 1800 bottles.

Sam Kim, deputy chair at the awards for the past three years, and Jen Parr, an award-winning winemaker and returning judge, will move into their roles as co-chairs of judges this year, after the long-signalled retirement of Jim Harre after 13 years at the helm.

All entry details can be found at www.newworld.co.nz/topwines.

Entries close on Friday, July 2 and judging will take place in Marlborough later in the month.