A poppy light projection video was made specially to be displayed on the Hastings and District War Memorial Library's 18-metre wall. Photo / Supplied

An 18-metre-tall poppy light projection video will be on display on the wall of the War Memorial Library in Hastings in the lead-up to Anzac Day.

The installation was created for the Hastings District Council by Creature Post, an Auckland projection mapping company.

HDC's poppy projection aims to honour Hastings' fallen soldiers in the lead-up to Anzac Day.

On the library wall, falling red poppies signify the fallen soldiers, while the last poppy to fall will be purple to honour the horses and other animals that served during the war.

The four-minute-long projection will be on the outside walls at the main western entrance to the Hastings and District War Memorial Library.

The projection will run continuously from April 20 to April 25, from 5am to 7am and then from 6pm to midnight, with a minute of silence between each replay.

RSA Hastings president David Holmes believes it is the first time such an outdoor artwork has been developed to honour fallen soldiers.

"It is a beautiful way to honour those soldiers who died in battle and helped shape the wonderful country we live in today," Holmes said.

The RSA president believes it is a fitting monument for our children and grandchildren to help us preserve their memories and honour them.

In Hastings, the names of those lost in World War I and World War II are etched in granite in the Hall of Memories inside the War Memorial Library, under the inscription:

"Our freedom is bought with a price that others paid. As you pass through here, remember."

For the week leading up to Anzac Day, the names of the fallen soldiers will accompany the poppy light projection on the outside of the library.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the projection is an inspiring way to remember brave Hastings war heroes from the past.

Hazlehurst encourages families to come down in the early morning or evening to reflect on our forebears' sacrifices for our country, shown through this "truly stunning artwork".

"I especially welcome the families of those named on the roll of honour in our Memorial Library, recognising their personal loss and their sacrifice as part of our commemoration," she said.



Anzac Day commemorates the New Zealanders who served and died in World War I and World War II, acknowledging their selfless contribution to our safety and freedom.

"We are proud this year we can stand together and grateful we have another way to remember our fallen soldiers through this beautiful tribute," Hazlehurst said.