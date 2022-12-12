Christmas trees formed a trail for visitors to follow through to Santa in the pop-up Christmas by the team of volunteers from the Fantasy Cave.

People were lined up from day one of the pop-up Fantasy Cave eager to get a look at the Christmas displays or to get a photo with Santa.

Cave dwellers estimated there had been hundreds of people in the first week of the pop-up, since it opened on December 3, with almost 100 on the first day.

Visitors have come from as far as Napier in Hawke’s Bay and Feilding in Manawatu.

Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Charitable Trust Inc board member Liz Edwards said people had already begun lining up shortly after the Christmas parade went through.

Santa had the Sprague family all wanting time with him — Eden holding Jimmy (left), Brooklyn on Santa's knee, and Hunter.

A local early childhood centre brought the children along to talk with Santa and local schools also visited.

“It’s going well,” Edwards said.

She said some nice comments had been left about the display.

The pop-up, held in place of the Fantasy Cave, which was in recess, was first run in 2020, with about 4500 visitors coming through to view the display of Christmas trees and Christmas-themed models.

The displays included snowmen, penguins and a gingerbread house, among others.

Let It Snow is a popular Christmas song, but here's hoping it's sunny in Dannevirke on Christmas Day.

Penguins on display.

A forest of trees and a Gingerbread House in the Fantasy Cave's new pop-up with its trail leading to Santa.

Inside the Gingerbread House it is a bit magical.

Last year, the board made the decision to cancel the pop-up due to concerns with Covid, but was determined to have it this year, holding it once again in the Fountain Theatre.

Plans for the new Fantasy Cave are well underway, with the hope that the new building in Barraud St will be open by December 2024.

The pop-up will be open from 2pm to 4pm every day this week and from December 17 to December 24, 10am to 4pm.

Admission is by koha and photos with Santa are $5.

Proceeds will go towards the building of the new Fantasy Cave.















