Christall Lowe will host a hands-on kai workshop at the Farmhouse Kitchen next month. Photo / Supplied





Hawke’s Bay’s winter food festival F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic is back for its 10th year of foodie heaven next month.

Hot on the heels of the region being announced the 12th Great Wine Capital of the World, the event will celebrate everything luscious about the cooler months and will deliver cosy venues, full-bodied red wines, hearty cuisine and incredible experiences.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton earlier said the festival followed a challenging time for the hospitality and tourism industry.

”We can’t wait to welcome foodies from all over New Zealand to Hawke’s Bay to experience our incredible chefs, restaurateurs, venues, producers, artisans and event specialists,” he said.

“As our official winter food and wine festival, Winter F.A.W.C! delivers a range of standout events, from workshops and film festivals to relaxed walk-up events and indulgent, intimate experiences.”

Giant Brewing will once again transform into a party zone to celebrate winter F.A.W.C! Photo / Supplied

Seasonal produce will be in the spotlight throughout the festival, including Crab Farm’s Winter Comforts, The Urban Winery’s Crispy Crackling Christmas, Black Barn Bistro’s From the Fire, and truffle events at both The Manse and Wallingford.

With more than 50 events running throughout June there’s plenty to choose from, so to save you time, we’ve pulled together a selection of seven Essence-approved events.

Fête du vin: A Great Wine Capitals Celebration @ Toitoi: Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre

$65

Join others in celebrating the thrilling news that Hawke’s Bay has been named the 12th Great Wine Capital of the World.

Discover what makes Hawke’s Bay one of the globe’s leading destinations for wine tourism for everyone from oenophiles to those who simply like a great glass of wine with dinner.

Peruse the intimate Municipal Laneways and sample wine from 18 Hawke’s Bay wineries, before partaking in a tasting of wine from other Great Wine Capitals, under the guidance of Masters of Wine Michael Henley and Simon Nash.

Enjoy a delicious range of light canapes as you sit back and listen to Scarlett Eden, or for an extra $40, join master sommelier Cameron Douglas in a Chardonnay Collection Masterclass in Cedric’s Bar.

From the Fire @ Black Barn Bistro

$220

Like a phoenix, Black Barn Bistro is back and excited to hold its first F.A.W.C! event since a devastating fire ripped through the restaurant’s kitchen in January last year. Enjoy the heat as chef Regnar Christensen takes the theme of fire to the next level, with five courses including vegetables, kaimoana and game all cooked over flame and embers using the bistro’s new woodfire oven. Winemaker Dave McKee will match every dish with a blistering selection of reds from both Black Barn cellars and other small producers in the region who they admire.

Black Barn Bistro will host an event based around its new woodfired oven. Photo / Supplied

A Global Kitchen @ Mission Estate Winery

$140

It takes a team to run the kitchen at the iconic Mission Estate Winery, and this event takes you on a celebratory tour of the various cultures in its restaurant. Begin your evening with either a Korean or British-inspired cocktail, before travelling to the plains of South Africa for delicious canapes. Entrees will transport you to the hum of Vietnam (BYO tuk tuk), while your main course will deliver all the diverse flavours and spices of Indian cuisine. Finish the night back in Aotearoa New Zealand with a beautiful waiata for dessert.

Cocktail Trifecta @ National Distillery

$180

Combining the very best of three iconic Hawke’s Bay businesses, Cocktail Trifecta will be a sumptuous taste of Food and Wine Country. National Distillery Company, Zeelandt Brewery, and Cone & Flower are joining forces to deliver a cocktail-style dinner to remember. Guests will enjoy three delicious cocktails made with National Distillery Company’s gin and beer from Zeelandt Brewery. Cone & Flower, the culinary maestros behind the menu, will serve their signature fresh and seasonal fare. Each bite will be bursting with flavour and expertly prepared, showcasing the very best of what Cone & Flower has to offer.

The Art of Blending @ Church Road Winery

$155

If you’re a lover of red wine blends, join Church Road Winery to experience The Art of Blending. Bordeaux-style red wines are key to the Church Road portfolio, including their flagship TOM Cabernet Merlot.

Chief Winemaker Chris Scott, along with special guests from the Church Road team, will share insights to their blending journey as you experience three flights of wine and discover what each has to offer to the artistic process of blending.

Kai workshop with Christall Lowe @ Farmhouse Kitchen

$140

Christall Lowe is an award-winning, seasoned creative, having established a career as a highly acclaimed food writer, cook, and food photographer, and being awarded the New Zealand Food Photographer of the Year in 2022. Most recently, Christall released her exquisite book Kai, a passionate homage to a life deeply rooted in food, where exquisite flavours weave seamlessly with cherished food memories. Join Christall in the Farmhouse Kitchen to make oven-cooked hāngī using native flora and herbs, as well as seasonal and foraged greens to pack and cook your food. Learn the art of rēwena bread and make condensed milk dough sticks — a yummy, nostalgic sweet served with custard and berry couli.

Nightlife II @ Giant Brewing Co.

$85

A mid-winter festival of sight, sound and taste.

Giant Brewing will once again transform into a party zone to celebrate winter F.A.W.C! On a sensory level you can expect traditional winter fare, a musical journey from our DJ talent, with visuals to match, and the usual all-encompassing range of beverages. This event sold out last year, and is expected to do the same in 2023, so book now to join the journey from winter’s longest night to the shortest day.

* The Foodie Film Festival at Napier’s MTG is also being staged. The full programme for the Winter F.A.W.C! can be found at fawc.co.nz.