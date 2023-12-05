Lottie the pony with her adoring fans at Woburn Care Centre.

It was Melbourne Cup Day and the residents at Woburn Care Centre had placed their bets and were looking forward to gathering in front of the big TV in the lounge to watch the race.

Jonelle Gray introduces Lottie to one of the residents at Woburn Care Centre, on Melbourne Cup Day.

When their view was blocked by a large, brown ... horse!

Woburn staff had decided to make the day just a little more “horsey” by inviting Lottie – a pony owned by Jonelle Gray of Oakhaven Sporthorses – along for a visit.

Lottie was on her best behaviour as she cruised the lounge visiting people.

Far from being a racing thoroughbred, Lottie is a short, stout part-Clydesdale pony, but she’s worth her weight in gold, says Jonelle. She is a favourite at the riding lessons and holiday programmes run at Oakhaven.

“I wish I had at least four more like her,” Jonelle says.

Having a horse in the house was a bit out of the ordinary for the residents, but they were delighted to meet her.

Jonelle says taking a pony into a rest home is just “one of those crazy things you do as a horse-person”.

“I was a bit concerned when the staff invited us inside, into the lounge. I said ... but she’s not house-trained! They said that wouldn’t be a problem, so in we went.”

The residents were highly amused, especially when Lottie saw her reflection in the big TV and neighed, thinking it was another horse.

Jonelle Gray and Lottie, who is usually more familiar with paddocks than parlours.

“Most of them were brave enough to come up to Lottie and have a pat.

“One lady – I could just tell, the way she walked up to the horse and patted it – I asked, ‘Have you been around horses?’ She said yes, she’d had horses all her life. The residents loved it and the smiles were wonderful.”