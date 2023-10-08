Bernie Hills celebrates 25 years in the fire service. She received a number of gifts, including a special trophy given out for the first time by Women in Fire and Emergency. Photo / Leanne Warr

Bernie (Bernadette) Hills was convinced to join the local fire brigade after a practice weekend at Pongaroa station in 1997.

Her future husband John lived next door to the station and Bernie was invited in for a few drinks.

By February 1998, she had signed up as a volunteer firefighter.

She says she is basically a third-generation firefighter - her grandfather was one, as is her uncle and a cousin, and her daughter is following in her footsteps.

But that’s not what makes Bernie’s achievement of her Gold Star so significant.

Out of 8500 of those in Fire and Emergency New Zealand, past and present, who have served 25 years, only 16 of them are women.

Bernie finally received her Gold Star, plus a few gifts, last month, the function being postponed due to her husband becoming ill and subsequently passing away from his illness in April this year.

Since joining, Bernie has come up through the ranks and is now chief fire officer of the Pongaroa brigade.

She says she went to as many courses as she could.

“I pretty much did every course that was available to me.”

She also got involved with Firewise as well as brigade training and attended as many conferences as she was able, “meeting a lot of good friends along the way”.

Having colleagues who were able to provide support when she needed it was an added benefit.

“I’ve actually been really lucky. With my brigade and the whole of the Tararua District,” Bernie says.

“They’ve been really supportive of women in their ranks, and women coming up through the ranks.”

Being part of the brigade meant she had to sacrifice time with family, which was acknowledged by Lindsay Walker of the United Fire Brigades Association.

Lindsay spoke of Bernie's willingness to give selflessly to help others. Photo / Leanne Warr

Founded 140 years ago, the association’s purpose was to bring together brigades and recognise the contribution firefighters give to their community, Lindsay told those at the function.

“Fire service honours exist to acknowledge everything that people have given.”

The first Gold Star was given in 1891.

Lindsay spoke at length of Bernie’s commitment as a volunteer firefighter.

“Your generosity has had a profound and lasting impact on the Pongaroa volunteer fire brigade and the community alike.

“Your willingness to share your time and talent with the brigade says a lot about you as a human being.

“When you volunteer, you are making a commitment to share the most precious of resources, which is your time.”

Lindsay Walker pins the Gold Star on Bernie's uniform. Photo / Leanne Warr

While there have been a few different calls, one of Bernie’s most memorable was in 2004, when a woolshed at Brooklands Station in Tiraumea caught fire.

Thought to be the biggest woolshed in the Southern Hemisphere, it was destroyed in the fire.

“That was just a great training opportunity for our new recruits, who had just come on, to show them the speed and the force of fire,” Bernie says.

(From left): Sarena Montgomery, Bernie, Joanna Read and Carrie Lakin. Photo / Leanne Warr

Carrie Lakin, group manager for Hawke’s Bay fire district, acknowledged the “unsung heroes” who provided support in the background, such as employers, family, partners and friends.

She says Bernie’s role comes with challenges, particularly in small communities such as Pongaroa.

“It’s especially cool to see women in our operational roles.”

She says Bernie earning her Gold Star is a “significant achievement”.

Bernie believes it’s not as difficult now for women to get into the service.

“It’s whether women actually want to do it.”

She says women who volunteer don’t have to be the ones to go to medical emergencies or handle the hose.

“[There are] other jobs that women can actually do within the service. It’s up to them to take that chance.”

Bernie was also given plaques and the gift of a pounamu mounted on a solid rimu base, which Carrie says promotes “the unity and connection we have to the Earth and importantly to each other. It represents strength, courage and collaboration”.

The Pongaroa volunteer fire brigade. Photo / Leanne Warr

Honours were also given out to other firefighters.

Leanne Warr is editor of the Bush Telegraph and has been a journalist on and off since 1996 when she joined the Levin Chronicle, before moving on to other publications. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.