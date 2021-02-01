Polo: South Island beat Hawke's Bay twice over at Dewar Cup

Despite Central Districts under 21 team losing to the South Island side Hawke's Bay's Harry Bird won most valuable player of the match. Photo / Paul Taylor

South Island A have claimed the Hawke's Bay Dewar Cup after a pace-fuelled battle on the polo pitch against Hawke's Bay B in the final on Sunday.

The South Island team's four-legged speed was too much for the Hawke's Bay team, made up of Angus McKelvie, Woody Kururangi, Pete Hyslop and Bill Glazebrook – who lost 8-6.

Hawke's Bay zero goaler Hyslop said the game was neck and neck right up until the fifth and final chukka.

"It was a really close game. We were just to-ing and fro-ing up and down the field, goal for goal all the way through," he said.

The South Island were also victorious in the under-21 match against Central Districts, beating the North Island team 6-2.

Young Herbie Coats won most promising player of the entire tournament winning the zero goal competition and playing in the under 21 match. Photo / Paul Taylor

However, it was CD player Harry Bird who won the most valuable player of the match.

A total of eight teams competed in the McKenzie Cup zero goal competition.

Hawke's Bay Toyota, comprising Simon McDonald, Jared Thompson, Fred Coates and teenager Herbie Coates, who won most promising player of the tournament, rode off Poverty Bay A to win the final 5-2.

The Nelson minus goal section was won by Kihikihi B with a convincing 5-2 win over Hawke's Bay team Birchleigh.