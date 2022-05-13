Pollution likely cause of Hastings eel deaths

Some of the eels thought to have died as a result of pollution in the Ruahapia Stream, on the outskirts of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Some of the eels thought to have died as a result of pollution in the Ruahapia Stream, on the outskirts of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Staff of two councils are investigating pollution thought to have caused the deaths of more than 100 eels in a stream near Hastings this week.

The eels were discovered in Ruahapia Stream, near Kenilworth Road and the Hawke's Bay showgrounds.

A statement said Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Hastings District Council staff are investigating the cause of the deaths, which started on Tuesday.

HBRC group manager of regulation Katrina Brunton said the Regional Council is gathering information on the likely cause of the eel deaths before deciding the next steps, but it needs information from the public. .

"We have zero tolerance for pollution incidents, particularly where they cause significant environmental harm," she said.

"Anyone who has information to give us a better picture of what happened should contact our 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838, whether anonymously or otherwise," Brunton said.