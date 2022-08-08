Pine pollen over forestry in Hawke's Bay last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Break out the tissues if you haven't already. The pollen season has arrived early this year in Hawke's Bay.

Pine pollen - which is easily noticeable to the naked eye and gathers on cars, gutters and even over puddles and waterways - has already begun appearing in Hawke's Bay.

An expert says hay fever sufferers can expect a long season of being exposed to various pollens.

"Pine pollen is the really clear indicator that spring is upon us," Allergy NZ CEO Mark Dixon said.

"Although we traditionally mark spring on September 1, it [usually hits] probably the second or third week of August."

He said it had come a week or two early this year following a mild winter.

"That means a longer and warmer summer season ... so hay fever will be a more prominent issue," he said.

"The longer your flowering season, unfortunately the longer the pollen is in the air and therefore people who are sensitive to it are exposed to it for longer - so you can definitely claim it is going to be a tougher year for hay fever (allergic rhinitis) than normal."

While there are signs of an early spring including some trees blossoming, Hawke's Bay is still in for some chilly weather. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said it would continue right into summer.

He said while pine pollen was by far the most easy to spot, grass pollens caused the most issues for people with allergies, and would also be prevalent soon.

"The most common hay fever allergens are from grass pollen," Dixon said.

"We are living in a country that has a lot of wind and has converted its land to grass, which means that we have a much higher level of hay fever in this country than elsewhere in the world."

Dixon said Hawke's Bay has a wide variety of plants and grasses "so a much better chance of producing pollen that will trigger people."

Despite the pollen season starting early this year, the weather is expected to take a cold turn this week in Hawke's Bay.

Some freezing mornings are forecast from Thursday to Saturday in Hawke's Bay, with temperatures nearing zero, while rain is also forecast throughout the week, the heaviest of which is due to hit on Tuesday.

Allergy NZ has encouraged people to go and see their GP to find out exactly what pollens they are allergic to.

Dixon said that was important so people can take steps to try and avoid them, and also be recommended the best antihistamines to take.

He said management of allergies through the season could include exercising outdoors in the afternoons or evenings, as pollen was most prevalent in the mornings.