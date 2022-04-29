A vehicle and its occupants were located in Kauri Street, Mahora about eight kilometres away from outside the Havelock North business where two people were acting suspiciously. Photo / NZME

A vehicle and its occupants were located in Kauri Street, Mahora about eight kilometres away from outside the Havelock North business where two people were acting suspiciously. Photo / NZME

Police have taken two people into custody after reports of suspicious behaviour outside a Havelock North business.

A police spokesperson said two people were reported acting suspiciously outside a business on Lipscombe Crescent, Havelock North.

"The people left the scene soon after the report and police conducted area searches and made enquiries into the vehicle's whereabouts.''

Police - including armed officers - cordoned off the Kauri St area while a search took place.

The vehicle and its occupants were located in Kauri Street, Mahora about eight kilometres away.

Police took two people into custody and are still conducting inquiries.

"It will be some time before details such as whether the two people in custody will face charges and if so, for what.''