Police are on the scene and diversions are in place after reports of gunshots near Auckland Rd in Napier. Photo / NZME

Police are swarming the Napier suburb of Taradale after reports of gunshots about 1.15pm.

A police spokesperson said they had been called to an area around Auckland and Avondale Rds, but were not in a position to confirm if shots had been fired.

Police are focusing some of their attention towards a roundabout at the intersection pf Auckland Rd and Avondale Rd in Napier. Photo / NZME

Cordons are in place, with the entrance to Auckland Rd blocked off, a witness at the scene said.

More information would be released as it became available.