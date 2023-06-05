Police spike stolen vehicle near Napier and arrest youths

A vehicle was spiked on SH5 near Eskdale on Tuesday morning. Pictured is a stretch of SH5 in that area. Photo / Warren Buckland

Three young people were arrested this morning after the alleged stolen vehicle they were in was spiked by police north of Napier.

A police spokesperson said police signalled for the suspected stolen vehicle to pull over on State Highway 2 between Bay View and Tangoio about 7.30am on Tuesday.

“The vehicle failed to stop and fled from police,” the spokesperson said.

“The vehicle has carried on to SH5, Eskdale, where it has been spiked and has come to a stop soon after.

“Three young people have been taken into custody and will be referred to Youth Aid.”

Youth Aid deals with children and young people under the age of 18.

Police said they could not confirm, at this stage, where the vehicle had allegedly been stolen from.