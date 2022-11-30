Thinking he saw a weapon, the teen complied and then called the police.

Police are seeking a third person after a teen was allegedly robbed of his car outside the public toilets on Bogle Brothers Esplanade, Waipukurau, on Monday night.

Police say the male driver parked next to the public toilets to use the facilities at about 11.30pm and came out to find a vehicle parked next to his car. He was then allegedly confronted by three males who demanded his car.

Thinking he saw a weapon, the teen complied and then called police who intercepted a vehicle near Hastings and arrested two alleged offenders.

The missing car was later located undamaged on River Terrace, Waipukurau and a third offender is still being sought.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the police non-emergency number, freephone 105.



