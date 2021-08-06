Police seek info about stolen Jeep used in spate of Clive burglaries

Police are appealing for information about a stolen Jeep Wrangler - rego MDL639 - used in a spate of burglaries around Clive in July. Photo / Eastern District Police

Police are appealing for information about a stolen Jeep Wrangler - rego MDL639 - used in a spate of burglaries around Clive in July. Photo / Eastern District Police

Police are appealing for information about a stolen Jeep Wrangler, used in a series of burglaries around Clive late last month.

The Jeep - registration MDL639 - was stolen in a Bay View burglary, on 13 July this year.

It was then used in a series of burglaries in and around Clive just over a week later.

Police have appealed to the public for any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle or any information relating to it.

The spate of ute and other vehicle break-ins along the main streets of Clive at the end of last month left many residents feeling "angry" and "unsafe".

This week police arrested at least five people as they ramped up efforts to stop thefts from cars and other incidents in and near Napier.

Anyone with information about the Jeep is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210713/6389.