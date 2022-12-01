Police seize 15 undersized paua.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police responding to a report of suspicious activity at Mangakuri Beach stopped and searched a vehicle, finding 15 undersized paua.

The daily bag limit is 10 paua and the minimum legal sizes are 125mm for black foot paua.

The 15 paua seized by CHB Police after searching the vehicle were between 70mm and 110mm.

Police have forwarded the details of the offending to MPI for action and have praised “good, responsible local residents for keeping an eye on the region’s beaches”.

Good CCTV coverage has helped police to recover a trailer stolen from a Tavistock, Waipukurau, address last week. CCTV footage was recovered from the address and a neighbouring property which identified the vehicle and the offender, a 42-year-old man who was later arrested.

A “road rage” incident involving a high speed chase along State Highway 2 between Waipawa and Waipukurau last week was believed to be gang related, police report, after a Black Power member alleged he was recognised in Waipawa by members of a rival gang and chased, while items were thrown at his vehicle. Police have CCTV footage and are investigating.











