Police officer injured by firework at Napier street racing meet up

A police officer was injured by a firework while police monitored a street racing gathering in Napier where 13 cars were impounded on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

A police spokeswoman said members of a group of people street racing were letting off fireworks and one struck an officer, who sustained minor injuries.

"The kind of behaviour exhibited put not only the drivers and their passengers but Police staff and bystanders at risk," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said 13 vehicles were impounded by police while monitoring the event.

Two young men were arrested after trying to flee police and ramming a police car nearby.

The spokeswoman said police signalled for a vehicle to stop on SH2 near Hawke's Bay Airport about 1am.

"The vehicle failed to stop and fled, and a short time later struck a police car as it attempted to evade staff," the spokeswoman said.

"There were no injuries and no serious damage."

The spokeswoman said police spotted the vehicle again about half an hour later around SH2, Westshore, and spiked it.

The occupants, two men aged 18 and 19, fled on foot before being arrested.

The spokeswoman said they are due to appear in Napier District Court on November 10 on charges including failing to stop and reckless driving.

"Police will be working to identify those responsible for anti-social driving behaviour and other offending in Hawke's Bay overnight, and additional arrests and impounds are anticipated," the spokeswoman said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has video footage of vehicles being driven dangerously, or who can help with information. You can contact us via 105 or make a report online."