The crash happened shortly after midnight on January 22 along Kennedy Rd in Napier. Photo / Otto Crowley

The young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Napier last week was 19-year-old Jack MacConnell.

The Napier teen died following a two-vehicle crash on Kennedy Rd in the suburb of Onekawa about 12.30am last Monday.

Police released his name on Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” a police statement read.

“An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.”

A witness at the scene said a motorcycle had crashed into a parked truck.