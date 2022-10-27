Voyager 2022 media awards
Police name Aramoana diving victim

Aramoana Beach in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

A man who died in a diving mishap on the Central Hawke's Bay coast last week has been officially named as Hastings man Gavin Mackay.

He was 52 and his name was in a media release from police on Thursday.

His disappearance while diving at Aramoana was reported to police about 7.35pm on October 18 and his body was found about 40 minutes later.

A rahui discouraging the taking of seafood from the area was declared by iwi Ngati Kere after discussions with Department of Conservation staff and ends next Tuesday.

