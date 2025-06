Police are monitoring gang members and associates travelling to Hastings for a funeral tomorrow.

Police are on alert ahead of a funeral in Hastings tomorrow.

Eastern District Commander acting Superintendent Lincoln Sycamore said motorists could expect to see a large number of gang members and associates travelling around the region this evening and tomorrow.

The funeral is in Hastings at 9am.

“We’re reminding all those who are travelling on our roads to not act in any way that can put yourself and other road users at risk,” Sycamore said.