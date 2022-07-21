Police make three arrests after 20 East Coast burglaries

Three people have been arrested after about 20 burglaries in a single night in the Mahia area. Photo NZME

East coast police have solved about 20 burglaries committed in the space of a single night in the Mahia area earlier this month with the arrest of three people.

Constable Chad Prentice, Mahia Police, said in a statement that about 20 burglaries targeting tools and outdoor equipment happened on the night of July 12.

He said that two search warrants were conducted in the Wairoa area on this Wednesday and three people were arrested for all the burglaries.



"Charges have been laid, and two men aged in their 20s along with one 17-year-old, all from Wairoa, will appear in the Wairoa District Court this week," he said



"Police are pleased to report that no further offenders are outstanding following this investigation."

He said a large percentage of the stolen property had been identified, recovered and returned to the owners, but a number of items have not yet been identified by owners.



"Police would like to hear from anyone else in the area who may still be missing some items as a result of a burglary."

Images of the property yet to be identified can be found attached to the police statement at www.police.govt.nz/news/release/east-coast-police-arrest-three-and-solve-20-burglaries-process.



"We hope this provides reassurance that we are committed to keeping crime out of the Mahia community, and we'll continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity," Prentice said.



"We rely on the public and whanau to be our eyes and ears, and Police ask anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it to us, as it helps make our district a safer place to live."



He encouraged people to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



He said a Crime Stoppers report can be made online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org and if crime is happening now, and it's an emergency then people should call 111.