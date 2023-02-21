Police keeping an Eagle eye on Hawke’s Bay

Police are yet to publicly explain a night of activity in which police helicopter Eagle buzzed over Napier for more than five hours other than to say a high presence is being maintained, with police carrying out more than 500 “pro-active community-based jobs in one day”.

The helicopter circled relentlessly over the Maraenui-Mārewa-Onekawa South area, and also the Tamatea-Taradale area, from before 9pm on Monday to after 2am on Tuesday, during which time there were reports of sounds like gunshots in two separate bursts and a car being tracked and stopped in the Meeanee Rd-Hawke’s Bay Expressway area, resulting the apprehension of several juveniles, all before midnight.

There was also a report of a vehicle with a flat tyre being followed by police at a lower speed about 1am on Marine Parade, also with the Eagle flying in the vicinity.

The Auckland-based police aerial support unit has been in Hawke’s Bay since late last week, and spent several hours in the air on Friday night as a large number of armed police, involving at least 11 police vehicles, closed a stretch of Douglas McLean Ave in Mārewa from Latham St to Nuffield Ave, seeking a wanted man after an incident during the afternoon.

A late-afternoon statement on behalf of Eastern District Police on Tuesday said that in the 24 hours to 8am today, police conducted 523 reassurance activities – “that’s officers out and about in the community conducting foot patrols, engaging with the public and providing advice and support”.

Police understand the communities of Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti face significant challenges in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and additional support is required, which is why 145 extra staff were deployed to the Eastern District from around the country, police said.

“This includes specialist roles such as Search and Rescue as well as the Police Air Support Unit, known as Eagle,” the statement said.

Crime levels in the district were regarded as “within the normal range”, with 17 people charged in the 24 hours to midday with offences – 14 of them in Hawke’s Bay.

Offences primarily included court or bail breaches (five), dishonesty/property crime (five), and family harm (three).

It said there had been increased reports of family harm, but “actual numbers are not extraordinarily high”.

“At this stage, it is difficult to tell whether this is a short spike of reporting as communications come back online,” the statement said.