Police investigation after body found at Ahuriri beach

The beachfront at Harding Rd, Ahuriri, late-morning today. Police had earlier removed the body of a woman discovered in the water. Photo / Warren Buckland

The beachfront at Harding Rd, Ahuriri, late-morning today. Police had earlier removed the body of a woman discovered in the water. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body is reported to have been found in the water on the Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri, beachfront in Napier.

Early reports said the body was taken from the water by police about 8am today, opposite Ahuriri Lane and west of a popular and sheltered man-made sandy beach near the Napier Port.

It was a fine and clear morning.

Police immediately secured an area extending about 100 metres inland to the road edge, including blocking a section of the popular walkway but were no longer at the beach mid-morning.